Ganesh Immersions Begin Early

Hyderabad: As the city gears up for Ganesh Visarjan, Hyderabad has been abuzz with festive activities. While the main immersion event is scheduled for Tuesday, Monday witnessed a wave of early celebrations, with families across the city participating in the Nimajjanam. Devotees, chanting “Ganapati Bappa Moriya,” carried Ganesh idols of all shapes and sizes to various waterbodies for immersion.

While many traditionally immerse idols in local lakes and ponds, Tank Bund remained a popular destination. On Monday, immersions were also seen in Saroornagar and Ibrahimpatnam lakes, as devotees gathered in large numbers to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Officials took part in the celebrations as well, with southeast zone DCP Patil Kantilal Subhash performing rituals and immersing the idol at Saroornagar lake alongside his family.

Adding a unique touch to the festivities, a 60-member band from Amravati, Maharashtra, arrived in Hyderabad on Monday. The band was specially invited by a local Ganesh pandal to enhance the celebration for the immersion ceremony on Tuesday.

As the city prepares for the grand visarjan day, the festive spirit continues to soar, with more immersions and events lined up throughout the city.