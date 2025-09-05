Ganesh Immersion Procession To Reach Charminar By 2 Pm

Hyderabad: The main Ganesh idol immersion procession will reach Charminar by 2 pm on Saturday, and Moazzamjahi Market by 3 pm, according to the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS).

Dr Ravinutala Shashidhar, general secretary of BGUS, urged organisers to take special precautions for safety, and requested that the procession begin early to avoid overlap with the total lunar eclipse that is to begin at 8.58 pm on Sunday.

Immersion ceremonies have traditionally stretched over 48 hours in recent years. Asked what the samiti would in case the immersion of idols were not completed by the time the eclipse set in, an official said the festivities would have concluded by then.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy and several other special invitees from across India will participate in the procession on Saturday. This year’s celebrations focused on devotional and patriotic spirit, adopting Swadeshi themes.

According to the samiti more than 1.4 lakh Ganesh mandaps have installed idols over five feet tall. Though Union home minister Amit Shah was scheduled to participate in the procession, it was cancelled at the last moment.