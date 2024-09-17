Ganesh immersion: Pomp of the city dims bazaars of Hyderabad, still shop-keepers joyous

Hyderabad: As Ganesha idols headed for immersion after 10 days of elaborate pujas, most people stayed indoors, making the city’s thoroughfares relatively easier places to navigate.

Most markets remained closed, while a few shops opened, making better than normal business.

“Many people couldn't open their shops due to the ongoing celebrations, while others were affected by traffic restrictions and diversions in various areas. Despite these challenges, shopkeepers reported an increase in sales, attributing it to the festive atmosphere before the day of Ganesh Chaturthi that drove people to make purchases before the immersion ceremonies began, " said Sandeep Singh, a shopkeeper at the Mozamjahi market.

"Even this time, our sales increased a lot. Today, when most of the market is closed, our shop is still running because of the demands of customers," he added.