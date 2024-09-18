Ganesh immersion peaceful in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Ganesh idol immersion shobha yatra began in Nizamabad on Tuesday as hundreds of devotees took part in the programme. MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy, Dhanpal Suryranayana Gupta, district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar and others participated in the programme

Ganesh idols above eight feet in height were shifted to river Godavari for immersion tonight.