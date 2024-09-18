Ganesh immersion peaceful in Nizamabad
Nizamabad: Ganesh idol immersion shobha yatra began in Nizamabad on Tuesday as hundreds of devotees took part in the programme. MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy, Dhanpal Suryranayana Gupta, district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shinganevar and others participated in the programme
Ganesh idols above eight feet in height were shifted to river Godavari for immersion tonight.
Saarvajanik Ganesh Mandali, an umbrella organisation of Ganesh Navarathri celebrations in Nizamabad, conducted the shobha yatra from Dubba to Vinayaknagar by passing through Gurbabadi road, Gandhi Gunj, Gandhi Chowk, Nehru Park, Barkatpura, Gurudwara, Pedda Bazar and Gole Hanuman, Phulong. Ganesh pandals brought their idols and set them up in the chariot.
As part of a decades-old tradition, colorfully decorated bullocks pulled the chariot in the town. Devotees also joined in the procession and pulled the chariot. Ganapati Bappa Moria, Tulsa Malsya Laukar Ya, Jai Bolo Ganesh Maharaj ki slogans rent the air during the shobha yatra.
Nizamabad municipal corporation and philanthropists made arrangements for drinking water, and snacks for the devotees.
Police made elaborate security arrangements during the Shobha yatra. Police pickets and CC cameras were set up and police in mufti moved into the city during the immersion processions. Big idols were sent to Ummeda and Basar for immersion in the river Godavari. In view of Ganesh idols processions, police diverted traffic between Nizamabad and Bodhan, Armoor, Basar, and Hyderabad routes.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
