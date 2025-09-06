Ganesh Immersion Peaceful in Hyderabad, Says DGP

Hyderabad: The Ganesh immersion process in Hyderabad is continuing peacefully, Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender said on Friday. Addressing the media, he stated that no untoward incidents have been reported across Telangana.

He informed that special forces have been deployed across the three commissionerates of Hyderabad to ensure smooth conduct. The immersion of the famous Khairatabad Ganesh idol has been completed peacefully, while the Balapur Ganapati Shobha Yatra has begun and is expected to conclude within four hours.

The DGP said the immersion process will continue till tomorrow and appealed to the public to cooperate with the police. He added that the ICC Control Room in Banjara Hills, along with the DGP office, is closely monitoring the situation. This year, SRF personnel have also joined in immersion duties.