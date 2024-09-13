Ganesh idols in dhotis make heads turn

Hyderabad: Idol-makers and event organisers collaborated to make this year’s Lord Ganesha festival featuring stunning idols across Hyderabad. Vibrant silk dhotis were used for deities, coordinated by organisers who worked with local weavers to create special attire.

In areas like Banjara Hills, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Lal Darwaza, Uppal, and Gunfoundry, the mammoth Ganesh idols, adorned in these exquisite silk dhotis, can be seen.



At the Friends Ganesh Association on Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, a towering Ganesh idol, draped traditionally in a green dhoti, caught the attention of passersby. Ministers have made visits to the pandal, adding to its prominence.



At the MVFA Ganesh Association in Gunfoundry, organisers are celebrating their silver jubilee with an 18-foot-tall Ganesh idol. This year, the deity resembles Lord Narasimha Swamy, dressed in a sunset-yellow silk dhoti. According to organisers, the dhoti was specially woven by local artisans, while the idol itself was crafted by artisans from Maharashtra. The association, formed in 1999 by a group of friends, has made it a tradition to create unique themes each year.