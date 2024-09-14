Hyderabad: The city police commissioner on Saturday issued a traffic advisory in view of the Ganesh idol immersion procession on September 17.



No traffic other than the idol carrying vehicles will be allowed to move on the main procession route between 6 am on Tuesday and 10 am on September 18. Traffic restrictions on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), Tank Bund and Khairatabad flyover may be extended till the evening of September 18.

The statement said movement of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh Idols will be restricted and diverted at many points located along the main procession route and those of tributary processions. The facility to cross from the west to east or vice versa is provided at Basheerbagh Junction.

Police advised commuters are advised to use the Inner Ring Road and Masab Tank-Panjagutta-Begumpet-Secun derabad route or Outer Ring Road to avoid the traffic diversion points.

The police have set up the following helpline numbers: Ganesh idol immersion: Hyderabad Police issue traffic advisory

The main procession will enter the Hyderabad commissionerate from Balapur at Katta Maisamma temple and pass through Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta flyover, Mahbubnagar crossroad, Falaknuma railway overbridge, Aliabad, Nagulchinta, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj. Siddiamber Bazaar, MJ Market, Abids crossroads, Basheerbagh, Liberty Junction, Ambedkar statue towards NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

The procession from Secunderabad will pass through Sangeet theatre, Patny, Paradise junction, MG Road, Ranigunj, Karbala Maidan, Tank Bund. Idols coming from Chilkalguda crossroads will go past Gandhi Hospital, RTC crossroads, Narayanguda junction, Himayatnagar and join the main procession at Liberty Junction.

The procession from east zone and Uppal will pass through Ramanthapur, Sree Ramana Junction, 6 No. Junction, Tilaknagar, Shivam Road, NCC office, Vidyanagar T Junction, Hindi Mahavidyalaya crossroads, Fever Hospital, Barkatpura crossroads, Narayanguda YMCA. The procession from Dilsukhnagar will join the one coming from IS Sadan, Saidabad and Chanchalguda at Nalgonda crossroads. Idols coming from Tarnaka are to proceed towards Osmania University Distance Education Centre Road, Adikmet, and joins the procession at Fever Hospital via Vidyanagar.

The processions from Tolichowki, Rethibowli and Mehdipatnam are take the Masab Tank, Ayodhya Junction,– Nirankari Bhavan, Dwarka Hotel, Iqbal Minar route to reach NTR Marg and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road). Idols coming from Erragadda are to pass through SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Khairatabad and join the procession at Nirankari Bhavan. Idols coming from Tappachabutra and Asifnagar are to pass through Sitarambagh, Boiguda Kaman, Volga Hotel crossroads, Aghapura, Goshamahal Baradari, Alaska, Malakunta junction and join the procession at MJ Market.