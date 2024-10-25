Gandipet Canal Set for Permanent Repairs

Hyderabad:Hyderabad’s Gandipet canal which has been having leakage issues for the past decade is set to receive permanent repairs. The Water Board is taking steps to address the longstanding leaks, which have affected areas including Gandipet, Kokapet, Manikonda, and several others.

Water Board MD Ashok Reddy checked the repair efforts on Friday. To reduce water supply disruptions which could last up to a month, the repairs have been delayed until now. However, the board has identified a solution using German technology from a Chennai-based company to repair leaks without shutting off the water supply.

A successful trial was conducted recently, where 10 metres of the canal were repaired through grouting. The chemical treatment method involves clearing water from the leak area and injecting a special chemical that solidifies, effectively sealing the leak.

Currently, the Gandipet canal supplies 26 million gallons of water daily, but due to leaks, only 12 million gallons reached consumers. With the repairs, the additional 14 million gallons of supply could be restored.