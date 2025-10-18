Gandhi Staff Urge Shift Of Unclaimed Bodies

HYDERABAD: As the sun beats down, attendants — who are only allowed to view the bodies of their loved ones — step out of Gandhi Hospital’s department of forensic medicine, toxicology and autopsy complex with kerchiefs covering their noses. For many, it’s their first visit, and most of them are shaken. Inside the complex, doctors, staff and ambulance personnel work continuously, stepping out every ten minutes to spit because of the unbearable stench.

Everyone — from the watchman to the doctors — has one common request: shift the already decomposed, unclaimed bodies to another location. They suggest that only families searching for missing members or officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or the police could search bodies there and cremations should be carried out legally after the mandatory waiting period. They argue that relocating these bodies would free up mortuary space and help maintain hygiene, as the area needs to be sanitised every hour to control the odor.

Currently, there are over 70 cold storage units, with one or two non-functional. According to sources, most are over 15 years old and have suffered wear and tear. With only minor repairs and maintenance, they are barely serving their purpose. “The department has repeatedly requested that decomposed, unclaimed bodies be shifted to another location. Normally, these remain here for about a week before being taken for cremation with legal permissions. But during emergencies, when there’s a sudden rush of bodies, the situation becomes unmanageable,” a source said.

Dr N. Vani, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, said, “Shifting dead bodies is not possible. I understand there are issues with cleanliness and foul odor, but some unclaimed bodies with minor injuries are used for dissection in medical colleges. The problem arises with decomposed bodies, as they must be kept for 48 hours to go for anatomy and 72 hours until someone comes forward to claim them, after which they are sent for cremation.”

During a recent incident involving Toddy poisoning, the hospital was overwhelmed with bodies and ran out of space. Following discussions with higher authorities, a plan was made to request CSR support from NTPC worth `2 crore — of which `1.5 crore would be used to acquire 15 to 16 new cold storage units. The old, worn-out ones would then be replaced, though the process may take some time.

A source told Deccan Chronicle that with repeated proposals and plans being put on hold, “the wait feels never-ending.”