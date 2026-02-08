Gandhi Hospital Opens Pre-eclampsia Clinic

HYDERABAD: Pre-eclampsia, a pregnancy complication, can raise long-term risks of heart and kidney disease, doctors warned as Gandhi General Hospital launched a multidisciplinary clinic at its Mother and Child Health building. The facility brings together obstetrics, cardiology, nephrology and internal medicine specialists for comprehensive care.

Doctors listed symptoms such as high blood pressure, severe headache, swelling, foamy urine, blurred vision, stomach pain, sudden weight gain and shortness of breath. They cautioned that untreated cases could lead to miscarriage, low birth weight and lasting health problems.

Dr Shobha, head of the gynaecology department, said: “High blood pressure and protein in urine are key warning signs. Early detection during the antenatal stage is crucial.” She added that severe cases may cause cardiac and renal failure or HELLP syndrome, sometimes requiring termination of pregnancy to save the mother.

Dr Srinivas of the nephrology wing noted: “Nearly 10 per cent of pregnant women develop hypertension, of which 3 to 5 per cent progress to pre-eclampsia. Earlier, patients were referred to different departments based on symptoms. Now, all services are available in one place. In severe cases, the liver and kidneys can be affected.”

Hospital superintendent Dr N. Vani said: “Many high-risk mothers reach Gandhi Hospital at a critical stage. Being a multispeciality hospital gives us an advantage. Prevention and early recognition are far better than last-minute suffering.”