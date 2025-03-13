Gandhi Hospital lift malfunctions, 15 trapped briefly

Hyderabad: A glitch in a lift at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, left 15 people, including a patient and hospital attendants, trapped inside on Thursday afternoon for some time. While initial reports suggested they were stuck for almost 30 minutes, hospital authorities said the issue was minor and lasted only five minutes.

Gandhi Hospital superintendent Dr Rajkumari dismissed reports of a prolonged malfunction, stating, “It was a small issue. The lift was halted for only five minutes. If it is something serious, we would have known about it sooner,” adding that everyone is safe.

A health official, who wished to remain anonymous, also said the incident was not as serious as it was being portrayed, stating that it lasted only a few minutes. However, the official noted that frequent lift breakdowns do occur at Gandhi Hospital, which remains a concern.

While hospital officials have assured that there was no major issue with the lift incident, ongoing problems with lifts in the hospital continue to lead to frequent breakdowns, highlighting the need for regular maintenance.