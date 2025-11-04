Gandhi Hospital in Shock As Medico Held with Drugs

Hyderabad: Doctors and faculty members of Gandhi Hospital were taken aback to learn that a second-year postgraduate student from the forensic department had been found in possession of life-threatening drugs by the excise special task force on Tuesday morning.

Dr N. Vani, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, confirmed the identity of the accused, Dr John Paul. “He does not stay in the hostel, so dragging Gandhi Hospital’s name into this incident must be avoided,” she said.

Dr Vani added, “We have not received any official communication yet since he is in custody. As per procedure, we are required to wait until the investigation begins. If he is proven guilty, disciplinary action will be taken.”

Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) of Gandhi Hospital discussed the incident and is expected to issue a statement condemning such conduct by members of the medical fraternity.