Gandhi Hospital Delivers IVF Success

Hyderabad: Doctors at Gandhi Hospital helped a 30-year-old woman from Alwal deliver a healthy baby after repeated failed IVF attempts at private centres. The patient, Shruthi, underwent ovum pickup in May 2025 and a frozen embryo transfer in June, before delivering a 2 kg female infant via emergency caesarean section on February 7, 2026.

The newborn, initially monitored in NICU for prematurity, was later shifted to the mother under paediatric care. Government-run infertility centres at Gandhi Hospital and MGMH Petlaburj have together recorded 190 positive IUI and IVF cases since inception, reflecting growing trust in public-sector fertility services. The two centres, launched in late 2024, have handled over 27,000 outpatient visits and conducted thousands of diagnostic and assisted reproductive procedures.



