Gandhi Hospital Completes 30 Kidney Transplants in 2 Years

Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital has performed 30 kidney transplants over the past two years, with the latest involving a 22-year-old patient who had earlier sought treatment at multiple private hospitals.

The patient, P. Sai Mohan from Addagutta in Hyderabad, had been suffering from kidney-related ailments for eight months and was undergoing regular dialysis in recent months.

After evaluation by the hospital’s nephrology department, doctors advised a kidney transplant. His father, P. Narasimha Rao, volunteered as the donor. The procedure was carried out under the Aarogyasri scheme after completion of required tests and protocols.

The transplant was performed on March 17, 2026. Doctors said the patient is recovering well, with improved kidney function, and no longer requires dialysis. The donor is reported to be stable.

The procedure was led by nephrology specialists Dr Manjusha Yadala, Dr Srikanth and Dr Srinivas, with support from postgraduate doctors. The urology team, including Dr Ravichandra and Dr Vinay, participated in the surgery, while anaesthesia was handled by Dr Muralidhar, Dr Chandravathi and their team.

Hospital superintendent Dr Shobha and senior officials supervised the process.