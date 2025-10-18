Gandhamguda Substation AE in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Saturday arrested Amar Singh, an Assistant Engineer working at Gandhamguda Substation in Himayathsagar, when he allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe of Rs.30.000 for doing an official favour.

The bribe was demanded for putting up a new transformer at an apartment, which was taken up as a contract by the complainant. The tainted bribe amount of Rs.30,000 was recovered from the possession of Singh at his instance, the ACB officials said, adding that Singh performed his duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.

The ACB officials produced Singh before the special court for ACB cases after which the court remanded him to judicial custody. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.