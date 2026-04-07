Ganapathi Is Likely to Be in Nepal, Say Officials

Hyderabad:Muppala Lakshman Rao alias Ganapathi, the most wanted Maoist leader in the country, appears to be in Nepal, according to police sources. The chances of tracing Ganapathi have become brighter after his son Srinivasa Rao, nine days ago, released an emotional audio asking for him to surrender.

Addressing his father from his hometown, Birpur of Jagtial district, Srinivasa Rao said, “Daddy, since I opened my eyes, I have never seen or spoken to you, not even on the phone.” He broke down while speaking and asked Ganapathi to come back. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Our villagers are eagerly waiting for you to return home. I will propose to the government to withdraw cases against you.”



Ganapathi, said to be an expert in strategic guerrilla warfare (GAF) attacks, was last seen years ago with his wife Jayde Ratna Bai alias Sujatha, whose whereabouts are not known. In 2018, it was reported that Ganapathi, then general secretary to the central committee, resigned from the party citing health issues.



After that, he cut off communication, even with his wife Ratna Bai, brother Ramachandra Rao, and senior cadres. He reportedly went to the Philippines for medical treatment for a few months and was never seen again in Telangana and other Maoist-affected states.



Sources claimed that Ganapathi had reportedly developed contacts with the Bodo Security Force that later merged with the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and groups said to be active in Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and other areas, but have a significant presence in Nepal.



Ganapathi was believed to have been stationed in various interior villages of Nepal for the past 24 months. Ganapathi, who is 77, has been suffering from serious health issues.



Sources disclosed that top Maoist leaders from Telangana and Chhattisgarh who had surrendered recently, including Thippiri Tirupati alias Devji and Malla Rajireddy alias Sangram, informed the authorities that they too are not aware of Ganapathi and his wife Ratna Bai’s whereabouts.



The Union home ministry, which is very particular about Ganapathi’s surrender, would complete Operation Kagar. The SIB and central agencies are making their best efforts for his surrender. They have officially urged him to surrender and join the mainstream. “We are sure that Ganapathi will surrender as he has no other option,” a police officer disclosed.



Investigation agencies are also making Ganapathi’s family members, and villagers urge him to surrender. “Ganapathi might surrender, but what about other senior Maoists whose real names and pictures are not available with the agencies? I totally agree with the government’s proposal on the surrender, but I have a question — will the authorities or the government be able to eliminate six decades of Maoist ideology,” a national civil liberties representative asked.



Ganapathi was born in Beerapur on June 16, 1949. The first case against Ganapathi was registered in 1976, accusing him of killing Pitambara Rao, a zamindaar in Tabalapur. His alias, Ganapathi, was given after his major role in the expansion of the then PWG in other states from AP/Telangana.

