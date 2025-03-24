 Top
Gajwel Congress leaders urge CM to disqualify KCR from Assembly

Telangana
DC Web Desk
24 March 2025 1:21 PM IST

Gajwel Congress leaders plan to visit Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor, reinforcing their demand.

Under the leadership of Congress leader Narsa Reddy, a large group of party workers marched from Siddipet to Hyderabad as part of their protest.

Hyderabad: Congress leaders and workers from the Gajwel constituency met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to take action against former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for not attending Assembly sessions. They demanded the cancellation of his legislative membership.

Meanwhile, Gajwel Congress leaders plan to visit Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor, reinforcing their demand.


About the AuthorDC Web Desk

