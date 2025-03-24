Gajwel Congress leaders urge CM to disqualify KCR from Assembly

Hyderabad: Congress leaders and workers from the Gajwel constituency met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to take action against former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for not attending Assembly sessions. They demanded the cancellation of his legislative membership.

Under the leadership of Congress leader Narsa Reddy, a large group of party workers marched from Siddipet to Hyderabad as part of their protest.

Meanwhile, Gajwel Congress leaders plan to visit Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor, reinforcing their demand.