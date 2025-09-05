Gadwal: Two Killed, Two Injured as DCM Rams Tractor After Ganesh Idol Immersion

Jogulamba Gadwal: Two persons were killed when a DCM lorry rammed into a tractor carrying people returning after the immersion of a Ganesh idol.

According to locals, 11 persons had gone to immerse the idol in the Krishna river near Bichupally of Itikyala mandal. The mishap occurred on their way back to the village when the DCM crashed into the tractor from behind.

Two persons Mandla Shankar (21) and Gupta Sai Teja (23) died on the spot, while two others, identified as Vishnu and Abdullah, sustained grievous injuries.

Police said the DCM belongs to Kalyanadurgam in Anantapur district. The driver fled the spot and is currently absconding.



