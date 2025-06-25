Gadwal Police Identify Neighbour’s Role in Tejeshwar Murder

Hyderabad:Police in Gadwal district have uncovered the involvement of eight individuals in the killing of private land surveyor Tejeshwar.

Among them is a neighbour who acted as a lookout, tracking Tejeshwar’s movements and sharing photos with the conspirators.

After arresting the mother-daughter duo Sujatha and Aishwarya, investigators found Aishwarya difficult to crack. A senior officer involved in the investigation said she was taken into custody two days after the missing person report was filed on June 17 and remained silent for four days under questioning. Eventually, both confessed.

Besides the mother and daughter, those arrested include Tirumala Rao, three contract killers — Nagesh, Parashuram and Raju — and the neighbour who helped trace Tejeshwar. Police have withheld further details pending a press briefing.

Investigations revealed a disturbing love triangle. Sujatha, who worked as a cleaner at Tirumala Rao’s office, entered into an illicit relationship with him. When unavailable, her daughter Aishwarya would fill in at the office. It was during these interactions that Rao initiated a relationship with Aishwarya as well.

“Sujatha wanted Aishwarya to marry Tejeshwar so she could continue her affair with Rao. But Aishwarya, who was also in love with Rao, planned to eliminate Tejeshwar and live with him instead,” said the officer. “Rao, in turn, planned to murder his wife to be with Aishwarya.”

Police said the murder was committed inside a car, tracked via GPS. Aishwarya was informed immediately after the killing. She remained emotionless until she confessed. “The accused often presume they can outsmart us. Their overconfidence is common,” the officer added.

The murder occurred within a month of Tejeshwar and Aishwarya’s wedding. Police also found that Aishwarya had planned a honeymoon trip to Ladakh, intending to kill him there, and had previously made five failed attempts. She reportedly paid `75,000 to each contract killer.

Since the wedding, Aishwarya and Rao were in constant contact, exchanging nearly a thousand calls. Police are probing further to identify other possible conspirators.