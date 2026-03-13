Gadwal Panchayat Secretary in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Boya Ranganna, a Panchayat Secretary of Eklaspur village of Jeeja Mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, was caught red-handed on the premises of MPDO when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.15,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour.

The bribe was demanded for releasing the first instalment of Indiramma house construction bill pertaining to the complainant's wife, and also to get sanction for the remaining three installments without interruption. Initially, Ranganna demanded bribe of Rs.20,000 for four installments but following a request of the complainant, it was reduced to Rs.15,000.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.15,000 was recovered from the possession of Ranganna, the ACB officials said, adding that Ranganna performed his public duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage.