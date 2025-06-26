Gadwal Land Surveyor Murdered Within One Month of Marriage; Family Weep Inconsolably Before Police

Hyderabad: As the sensational murder of a 32-year-old private land surveyor G Tejeswar in Gadwal district rocked the State, his parents broke down before the police for losing one of their twin sons within one month of their marriage.

The marriage of Tejeswar, a resident of Gadwal, was performed with Aishwarya, hailing from Kurnool, on May 18, 2025. However, he was murdered on June 17.

As information related to the arrest of Aishwarya, her mother Sujatha, paramour V Tirumala Rao and other supari gang members on Thursday informed them, his parents – Jayaramudu and Shakunthala wept inconsolably.

It became difficult for the police officials to console them but they pacified them assuring that stern action would be taken against the arrested persons. Assuring full support to Tejeswar’s parents, Gadwal Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao explained to them the factors that led to the arrest of the accused.

Interacting with the family members, Srinivasa Rao sought to know as why they could not detect the GPS tracker that was fixed to Tejeswar’s bike by the supari gang hired by Aishwarya’s parmaour Tirumala Rao to track his movements for killing him for becoming an obstacle in their relationship.

“How the tracker go unnoticed? You (family members) could have noticed it while cleaning bike frequently,” he said. In response, the family members said they failed to notice it. Tejeswar’s brother Tejavardhan left house within few days after his brother’s marriage with Aishwarya because of her behavior. She used to speak constantly over mobile phone and make video calls.