Woman Plotted Murder Like Meghalaya Case

Hyderabad: Taking a cue from the sensational Meghalaya honeymoon murder, the 22-year-old Aishwarya planned a similar method of killing her husband Tejeswar if the first attempt failed in Gadwal district on June 17. A GSP tracker was also fixed to Tejeswar’s bike to track his movements.

Unfortunately, she, in the first attempt, succeeded in killing her husband within a month after their marriage with the help of her paramour Tirumala Rao, who is working in a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in Kurnool district. Aishwarya also belongs to the same district.

Police sources said Aishwarya has been planning to eliminate Tejeswar, a private land surveyor and resident of Gadwal from the next day of their engagement but could not do so. She then waited till the marriage to kill her husband.

Since engagement, she was in touch with Rao making video calls. They also discussed the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case to kill Tejeswar by taking him to a tourist spot. Aishwarya and Rao also had a backup plan to enact a dacoity drama to kill Tejeswar.

Aishwarya reportedly asked Rao to take the help of persons known to him and attack her and her husband while travelling on bike. After snatching her gold ornaments, the accused would kill Tejeswar and flee. She would then raise an alarm stating that dacoits killed her husband. She is now in police custody.

Police sources said that Aishwarya used to make more than 20 video calls to Rao even after the marriage on May 18. However, Tejeswar went missing on June 17. Based on his brother’s complaint, the police booked a missing case.

Even as they were searching for Tejeswar’s whereabouts, the police received information from their counterparts in Kurnool about a body found in an agricultural land at Panyam in the district on June 20. A police team from Gadwal rushed to the spot and identified that it was Tejeswar’s body.

A group of villagers noticed the body in bushes in the farmland after a foul smell started emanating from the spot and alerted the police. The police said the assailants killed Tejeswar by slitting his neck. After handing over Tejeswar's body to the family members after an autopsy, the police started a detailed investigation.