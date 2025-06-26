Gadwal: 8 Held in Surveyor Tejeswar’s Murder Case

Hyderabad: The Gadwal police on Thursday arrested eight persons in connection with the sensational murder of private land surveyor G Tejeswar in Gadwal in Gadwal on June 17.

The arrested include 35-year-old Tejeswar’s wife Aishwarya (23) and her mother Sujatha (50) and paramour V Tirumala Rao (35), who was a manager of home loan wing of non-banking financial company (NBFC) and resident of Kurnool district.

Tirumala Rao’s father Tirupathaiah (64) K Nagesh (33), Ch Parasuramudu (30), Ch Raju (25) and Mohan (30) were among the eight persons nabbed in the case. Tirupathaiah, was a Sub-Inspector of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) second battalion and he was terminated within four year of his service.

Presenting the accused before the media, Gadwal Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao said that Tirumala Rao was evading the police arrest after brutally killing Tejeswar in a real-estate layout in Gadwal on June 17 with the help of a supari gang comprising Nagesh, Parasuramudu and others.

The police formed special teams to nab Tirumala Rao but he continued to evade the dragnet. As the murder case became sensational, Srinivasa Rao reviewed the case and found lapses in nabbing Tirumala Rao and other accused.

The police team then brought Tirumala Rao’s father, Tirupathaiah and other family members to Gadwal police station. After being grilled, Tirupathaiah admitted that he harboured his son in his friend’s house in Kadapa district.

A police team rushed to Kadapa and nabbed him. Based on his information, the police arrested all the seven accused persons including Tirupathaiah, Aishwarya and Sujatha. Explaining the sequence of incidents that led to the murder, Srinivasa Rao said that Tirumala Rao and Aishwarya killed Tejeswar for becoming an obstacle in their illicit relationship.

Tejeswar and Aishwarya’s engagement was performed in December 2024 and since then it became difficult for her to maintain a relationship with Tirumala Rao. Both Tirumala Rao and Aishwarya decided to eliminate but could not succeed in it. However, Tejeswar and Aishwarya's marriage was conducted on May 18, 2025.

Following pressure from Aishwarya, Tirumala Rao hatched the murder plan and came in contact with Nagesh and Parasuramudu, who were working as commission agents for sanctioning home loans with the help of NBFC.

He gave the contact number of Tejeswar to Nagesh and Parasuramudu and asked them to maintain contact with him by introducing themselves as home loan commission agents and requested him to share details of lands that were on sale in Gadwal and its surroundings.

The accused were also monitoring the movements of Tejeswar by installing a GPS tracker to his bike. The tracker was purchased by Tirumala Rao online. The supari gang planned to kill Tejeswar one week before the marriage but failed in their attempts.

When Tejeswar called Nagesh and Parasuramudu and informed them about a land on sale, they came to Gadwal on June 17 and picked him up in his car.

After inspecting the land, the accused slit the neck of Tejeswar, who was sitting in the front seat with a sickle and killed him at Yerravalli in Gadwal. After the murder, Nagesh made a WhatsApp call to Tirumala Rao and confirmed about the incident.

Tirumala Rao asked them to meet him at a real-estate venture in Lingala where he gave new clothes to the accused. The accused later dumped the body in the KC canal. In all, Tirumala Rao offered Rs.5 lakh and gave Rs.2.50 lakh to the accused.

The police seized two sickles, 10 mobile phones, Rs.1.20 lakh in cash, and a GPS tracker from the possession of the arrested persons.