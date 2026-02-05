Gaddar Film Awards to be presented on Ugadi

Hyderabad: Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA) for films certified during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025 will be presented on March 19 on the occasion of Ugadi festival.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat with the awards jury committee members. The screening of applications received for the award would commence from February 6.

The State government earlier issued orders to organize the "Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA)' for films certified during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2025. A notification in this regard was issued by Telangana Film Development Corporation Limited last month.

The corporation has invited entries from film producers and the government agencies worldwide for Telugu films under various categories including feature films on national integration, films on environment, heritage and history, debut feature films and films on wholesome entertainment.

Entries for feature films on social message, animation films, special effects films, children's films, individual awards for artists and technicians, documentary films, short films, books and critics (articles) on Telugu cinema and feature films in Urdu can be submitted, according to the notification.

The last date for submission of completed entry forms with all required documents was concluded two days ago. The Gaddar Telangana film awards was launched in 2025 by the Telangana government to honor Telugu cinema, replacing Nandi awards that were earlier presented in united Andhra Pradesh.