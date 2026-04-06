Gachibowli Stadium Development Project : Foundation To Be Laid On June 2

Hyderabad: With the state government drawing up plans to upgrade the Gachibowli Stadium to international standards, the foundation stone for the project will be laid on June 2. This was decided at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy meeting with TG Sports Hub Board members.

Revanth Reddy said that a helipad had been incorporated into the plans to enable athletes to travel directly from the Shamshabad airport to the stadium by helicopters. "My objective is to transform the Gachibowli stadium into one of the world's premier sports venues. We must position Hyderabad as a role model in the field of sports. An action plan for this initiative must be prepared before that set date for laying foundation,” he told the board.

He asked the board members to formulate a plan to ensure that the Gachibowli stadium would face no financial constraints in the future. “We have already appointed an architectural firm for this project. I am granting the board complete autonomy regarding the development of the stadium. Our long-term goal is the comprehensive development of sports across Telangana," he underlined.