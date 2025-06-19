Gachibowli Police Arrests Sridhar Rao For Landgrab

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police arrested and remanded Sandhya Convention owner S. Sridhar Rao for allegedly physically assaulting the members of the Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCI) Employees’ Cooperative Housing Society during the demarcation on the roads in the layout by HYDRAA officials on Thursday.

According to Gachibowli inspector Mohd Habeebullah Khan, a complaint was lodged on Wednesday by one of the members, Khushichand Wadde, alleging that Sridhar Rao’s ‘henchmen’ had pelted stones on the car she was travelling in.

According to the complainant, she had reached FCI colony when the HYDRAA officials were engaged in marking roads in the layout. She alleged that Sridhar’s henchmen — Venkatesh and three others — allegedly attacked her, and pelted stones at her car.

The Gachibowli police had registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 324(5) and 125 r/w 3(5) of the BNS, and arrested Sridhar. He was produced at the Kukatpally court on Thursday for his judicial remand, the inspector said.

The incident occurred just a day after the brother of another member had lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli police alleging the henchmen attacked members with knives and bats. In the previous FIR, a case was registered against Venkatesh, and three others.

Reacting to the earlier incident, HYDRAA officials had clarified that these attacks did not happen in their presence. According to HYDRAA officials, the society’s 20-acre land was divided into 162 plots, but Sridhar Rao encroached into it and tried to erase the boundaries.

Sridhar Rao illegally built Sandhya Convention’s mini convention hall, a G+2 iron shed structure, 10 restrooms, and kitchen structures, after erasing the pre-existing layouts. All of these were demolished by HYDRAA on May 6.

The complainants reached out to HYDRAA alleging Sridhar Rao was not allowing them to go into their layouts, while others complained that he is getting development agreements made without their involvement and is raising illegal structures. Many people shared videos and emails from around the world and filed complaints to HYDRAA against Sridhar Rao.

A woman from Delhi had filed a complaint to HYDRAA online stating that her husband died by suicide after Sridhar Rao and his henchmen claimed that the plot that her husband purchased does not exist. She further informed HYDRAA officials that she will come to Hyderabad and file a complaint directly.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.