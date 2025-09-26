 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Gachibowli Lineman in ACB Net

Telangana
M Srinivas
26 Sept 2025 3:06 PM IST

The bribe was demanded to change the wiring at the house of the complainant in order to sustain the inflow of electricity from 5 KV to 11 KV and to unseal and seal the electricity meter in the house of the complainant

Gachibowli Lineman in ACB Net
x
Lineman A. Srikanth Goud (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: A. Srikanth Goud, a junior lineman of TGSPDCL working in Gachibowli, was caught red-handed by Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he demanded Rs.30,000 and accepted bribe Rs.11,000 from a complainant for showing official favour.

The bribe was demanded to change the wiring at the house of the complainant in order to sustain the inflow of electricity from 5 KV to 11 KV and to unseal and seal the electricity meter in the house of the complainant. The ACB officials recovered the bribe amount from the possession of the lineman.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana ACB Telangana ACB Raids bribe case 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X