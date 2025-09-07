Future of Pharma Leadership, Innovation Debated at Hyderabad Conclave

Hyderabad: How India’s pharmaceutical sector can adapt to global challenges and lead in innovation was the central theme of the Pharma Leadership Conclave 2025, organised by the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) and HEERA at the University of Hyderabad.

Speakers said that India, and Hyderabad in particular, had become a hub for vaccine diplomacy, generics, and AI-driven healthcare. “Bharat is no longer just a participant in the global order, it is helping shape it,” said HMA president Alwala Devender Reddy, drawing parallels between the city’s pharma growth and HMA’s own six decades of management initiatives.

Industry veterans such as Sharath Chandra Maroju and former Natco Pharma director Anup Anvit Choudary called for stronger R&D in complex generics and differentiated formulations. Other sessions focused on patient-centric compliance, supply chain productivity, quality audits, and data-driven regulation. Participants agreed that partnerships between regulators, researchers, and industry will be key to sustaining leadership in the sector.