Funerals of Mancherial Accident Victims to Be Held in US

ADILABAD: The funerals of Ramadevi, 52, and her daughter Tejashwi, 32, from Mancherial, who died in a road accident near Chicago, will be performed in the United States. According to their relatives, the family decided to conduct the funerals in the US due to the lengthy procedures and time involved in bringing the bodies back to India.

Ramadevi and her husband, Patha Vignesh, had travelled to the US to attend a housewarming ceremony of one of their daughters. The tragic accident occurred on Saturday morning when the car they were travelling in was hit by a speeding truck near Chicago. Ramadevi and Tejashwi died on the spot.



