Funds No Problem for Young India Integrated Residential Schools: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Accusing the BRS government for sanctioning only Rs.73 crore for social welfare residential schools, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the Congress government has sanctioned Rs.5,000 crore for setting up Young India integrated residential schools in all Assembly constituencies on par with the international standards.

He said that the foundation stone would be laid on October 11, a day before Dasara, across all the integrated schools. Noting that the construction of Young India Integrated schools is a historical decision, Bhatti recalled that they had assured that all required funds would be allocated and there would be no compromise on the quality of education that is to be imparted.

Bhatti was accompanied by ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar Reddy at the Secretariat on Sunday and made a Powerpoint presentation on integrated residential schools.

At present many residential schools are being run in kalyana mandapams, rented buildings and students were facing inconvenience due to lack of pucca buildings.

The Indiramma government has resolved to offer quality education to weaker sections right from the primary level, he said.

Bhatti said that out of the 1, 023 residential schools in the state, 662 schools were functioning in rented buildings.

“In this year alone, our government will spend up to Rs.5,000 crore on integrated schools,” he pointed out.