Fugitive Maoist Leader Sujathakka Surrenders before Telangana Police

DC Correspondent
13 Sept 2025 11:49 AM IST

Sixty-year-old Sujathakka is the central committee member and in charge of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau of Bastar region of Chhattisgarh

A most wanted Maoist from Gadwal in Telangana Sujathakka alias Pothula Kalpana surrendered before Telangana police (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A most wanted Maoist from Gadwal in Telangana Sujathakka alias Pothula Kalpana surrendered before Telangana police.

The fugitive Maoist commander Sujathakka is the wife of slain CPI (Maoist) leader Kishan Ji. Sixty-year-old Sujathakka is the central committee member and in charge of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau of Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. She is carrying a reward of Rs.1 crore.

Sujathakka joined the movement at a young age and later married Kishan Ji in 1984. She was wanted in 106 cases.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

