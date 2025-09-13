Fugitive Maoist Leader Sujathakka Surrenders before Telangana Police

Hyderabad: A most wanted Maoist from Gadwal in Telangana Sujathakka alias Pothula Kalpana surrendered before Telangana police.

The fugitive Maoist commander Sujathakka is the wife of slain CPI (Maoist) leader Kishan Ji. Sixty-year-old Sujathakka is the central committee member and in charge of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau of Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. She is carrying a reward of Rs.1 crore.

Sujathakka joined the movement at a young age and later married Kishan Ji in 1984. She was wanted in 106 cases.