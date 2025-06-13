Fugitive CEO Held For Cheating Farmers Of Rs 54 Lakh

ADILABAD: Police on Friday arrested Srinivas, the CEO of Women Farmers Producers Company Limited, who had been absconding after failing to pay farmers for paddy he had purchased in Kubheer mandal, Nirmal district.

Srinivas owed ₹54 lakh to 39 farmers from whom he had procured the paddy. Police had formed three special teams to track him down after he went into hiding for several days.

Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar said Srinivas was arrested at Pardi (B) village and ₹9 lakh was recovered from his possession. He added that Srinivas was addicted to a luxurious lifestyle and had been spending lavishly, ultimately cheating gullible farmers before fleeing.