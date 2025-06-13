 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Fugitive CEO Held For Cheating Farmers Of Rs 54 Lakh

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
13 Jun 2025 9:15 PM IST

Srinivas was addicted to a luxurious lifestyle and had been spending lavishly, ultimately cheating gullible farmers before fleeing: ASP Avinash Kumar

Fugitive CEO Held For Cheating Farmers Of Rs 54 Lakh
x
Telangana Police — DC File

ADILABAD: Police on Friday arrested Srinivas, the CEO of Women Farmers Producers Company Limited, who had been absconding after failing to pay farmers for paddy he had purchased in Kubheer mandal, Nirmal district.

Srinivas owed ₹54 lakh to 39 farmers from whom he had procured the paddy. Police had formed three special teams to track him down after he went into hiding for several days.

Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar said Srinivas was arrested at Pardi (B) village and ₹9 lakh was recovered from his possession. He added that Srinivas was addicted to a luxurious lifestyle and had been spending lavishly, ultimately cheating gullible farmers before fleeing.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana police one arrested cheating case cheating farmers 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X