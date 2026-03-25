Fuel Panic Leaves Commuters Stranded, Fares Rising

From Kukatpally, Miyapur, Secunderabad, Safilguda and Gachibowli, drivers reported spending much of the night in lines stretching several kilometres. Many only managed to refuel by dawn, while others returned empty-handed.

“I stood in line from 9 pm to almost 5 am. By the time I got fuel, I had already missed my peak trips,” said Raunaq, a cab driver near Amberpet. Chaitanya, who runs on CNG, said he waited through the night in the rain at a Nacharam station, only to be told supplies had run out just before his turn. “The whole day’s income is gone,” he said.

Parents and school commuters were also caught in the chaos. One reported delays of up to 2 km-long queues causing traffic jams around Habsiguda at 7.45 am.

The rush spilled into the morning commute. IT employees complained of delayed cabs and drivers demanding extra money. “The app showed one price, but the driver called and asked for ₹100 more, saying he had waited all night for petrol,” said Naveena Reddy of Madhapur. Others said they tipped more to avoid cancellations.

Auto drivers ferrying schoolchildren said they too were late. “We got delayed for morning pick-ups because we were in fuel lines till early morning,” one driver said.

Petrol pump staff struggled to manage crowds. Workers insisted there was no shortage, only sudden demand. “We have stock, but people are coming in large numbers at night. With limited staff, it becomes difficult to handle,” said an employee at a Ramanthapur bunk.

Some pumps shut early, citing safety concerns. Staff at Tarnaka said prioritising school buses at 5.45 am sparked chaos, with others complaining about delays in dropping children or elderly parents.

Oil companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum said fuel supply in Telangana remains stable, attributing the situation to panic buying rather than shortage.

For now, long queues, delayed rides and higher travel costs continue to disrupt daily routines across the city, with many IT professionals turning to carpooling or remote work for the rest of the week.