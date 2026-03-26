Fuel Panic Grips Hyderabad, Queues Cause Traffic Snarls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed another day of chaos at petrol, diesel and CNG stations on Wednesday as rumours of a fuel shortage triggered panic buying, leaving commuters stranded, traffic snarled and fares rising across the city.

Long queues stretched several kilometres at pumps from Kukatpally, Miyapur, Secunderabad, Safilguda, Gachibowli and Nanakramguda. Police deployed barricades and personnel to manage crowds, but traffic slowed to near gridlock as lines of vehicles spilled onto adjoining roads.

Motorists reported waiting for hours, with gig workers and cab drivers losing income. “I stood in line from 9 pm to almost 5 am. By the time I got fuel, I had already missed my peak trips,” said Raunaq, a cab driver near Amberpet. A Swiggy delivery worker at Nanakramguda said he had stopped taking orders after waiting half an hour with nearly 100 bikes ahead of him.

Parents and school commuters were caught in jams as queues stretched up to 2 km in Habsiguda during morning hours. Auto drivers ferrying children said they too were delayed after spending the night in lines. IT employees complained of cab cancellations and drivers demanding extra money. “The app showed one price, but the driver asked for ₹100 more, saying he had waited all night for petrol,” said Naveena Reddy of Madhapur.

Pump staff struggled to cope with the surge, insisting supplies were normal but demand had spiked suddenly. Some outlets shut early citing safety concerns, while complaints surfaced of unsafe practices such as filling fuel in water cans.

Officials moved to calm fears. Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated there was “no shortage of any petroleum product in the state,” attributing temporary ‘no stock’ boards to delayed tanker arrivals. Police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation or selling fuel in bottles and cans. Oil companies also confirmed supply remained stable.

Despite assurances, panic buying continued through the day, leaving commuters frustrated and daily routines disrupted.