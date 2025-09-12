Fuel Mixed With Water Damages Customer’s Car In Sherriguda

Hyderabad:A customer named Mahesh filled petrol in his Maruti Brezza at an HPCL petrol pump in Sherriguda on Thursday night. After his vehicle broke down on Friday, Mahesh contacted a mechanic, who found that the fuel was mixed with water, damaging the engine.

The victim confronted the petrol pump staff, and a video of the incident went viral on social media. Locals alleged that this was the fifth such incident at the same pump.



A Rangareddy civil supplies official said that in such cases they first seek clarification from the company. A technical report has been requested from the HPCL sales officer. The official added that the sales officer explained the fuel used was Ethanol-20 (containing 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol), and due to weather changes, the fuel can separate, as shown in the viral video.