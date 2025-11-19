FTCCI Invites Entries for Hyderabad Tourism Contest

Hyderabad: The Tourism Committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has announced two creative public competitions — the Traffic Junction Jewels Photo Contest and the Tourism Weekend Getaways of Hyderabad Reel Contest. The last date for submissions is November 22.

The initiative is being organised in collaboration with the Telangana Tourism Department, GHMC, NITHM, Telangana Police, Hyderabad City Police and the Traffic Police to spotlight Hyderabad’s urban art and promote weekend tourism around the city.

The Traffic Junction Jewels Photo Contest invites citizens to capture the creative installations, fountains, murals, sculptures and other artistic features that have transformed the city’s traffic junctions into cultural landmarks.

The Weekend Getaways Reel Contest seeks 60-second reels showcasing destinations within 150 km of Hyderabad, including lakes, forts, heritage towns, trekking spots, temples, food hubs, eco-parks, resorts and other cultural spaces.

Submissions should be emailed to micetourism@ftcci.in, with the contest name clearly mentioned in the subject line. Winners will be felicitated on November 26, ahead of Father of Tourism Day on November 22.

For the photo contest, participants must submit original jpeg images (under 10 MB), along with a brief write-up on the attraction’s name, location and significance. Minimal editing is allowed, and both old and new photos may be submitted. For the reel contest, entries may be sent as iInstagram reels or MP4 videos up to 60 seconds, and destination owners are also permitted to participate.

The cash prizes are on offer — ₹10,000 for first place, ₹7,500 for second, ₹5,000 for third and five consolation prizes of ₹1,000 each.