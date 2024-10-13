Telangana: FSSAI Raids Shops Selling Spurious Goods

Karimnagar/Warangal: Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) launched a crackdown on hotels, restaurants, and other food outlets selling adulterated and expired food items in Karimnagar and Warangal districts.

Special teams comprising officials of the FSSAI and the task force conducted raids at several hotels, restaurants, sweet shops, bakeries, and ice-cream shops, and lodged cases against the owners for using chemicals that, upon consumption, affect people's health.

The teams conducted raids at Mytri Hotel and Restaurant in Karimnagar city and inspected its kitchen, which was found to be in an unhygienic condition with worms and insects, and full of dust spread everywhere in the room.

They noticed that the management did not collect fitness certificates from food handlers and ran the restaurant without any pest control records. The management did not display the FSSAI licence at the entrance of the hotel so that people could notice it.

The teams conducted raids at Mithaiwala Sweet House in the city and found synthetic food colours used in the preparation of various food items. After finding several defects in the sweet house and restaurant, the officials lodged cases against its owners.

In Warangal, the officials conducted raids at ice cream shops and bakeries near Enumamula Market Yard and found several harmful chemicals, adulterated bakery products, and ice creams. The team seized around 30 types of ice-creams and bakery products and lodged cases against the owners.

At Ganesh Bhavan Udipi Hotel, one of the customers was shocked to find a centipede in the idli he had ordered. When the man, along with other customers, confronted the hotel staff, the latter gave an irresponsible answer. The customers then picked up all the idlis stored in the container and tried to throw them in the waste bin.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot and seized all the foodstuff. Later, they registered a case against the hotel management.