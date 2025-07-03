 Top
FSSAI Mela On July 9

Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 July 2025 12:33 AM IST

The event will be held on the first floor of the Khairatabad zonal office.

The fair will facilitate spot registrations and offer expert guidance on FSSAI compliance.

Hyderabad, July 2: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Khairatabad zone will host a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license mela on July 9, starting at 10 am. The event will be held on the first floor of the Khairatabad zonal office.

Food business operators — including vendors, tiffin centres and hotels — with annual turnovers between `12 lakh and `20 crore are invited. The fair will facilitate spot registrations and offer expert guidance on FSSAI compliance.


