FSSAI Mela On July 9

Hyderabad, July 2: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Khairatabad zone will host a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license mela on July 9, starting at 10 am. The event will be held on the first floor of the Khairatabad zonal office.

Food business operators — including vendors, tiffin centres and hotels — with annual turnovers between `12 lakh and `20 crore are invited. The fair will facilitate spot registrations and offer expert guidance on FSSAI compliance.





