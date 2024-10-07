FSSAI discusses challenges faced by rice millers

Hyderabad: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Hyderabad convened a significant meeting with stakeholders from the fortified rice kernel (FRK) manufacturing sector and rice millers in to discuss challenges faced in manufacturing, quality control, storage, and testing.

The meeting was chaired by CEO G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, with D S Chauhan, Commissioner and Principal Secretary to the State government, along with other prominent officials from the Food Safety and Consumer Affairs departments.

The meeting fostered interaction between dignitaries and stakeholders to discuss challenges faced in manufacturing, quality control, storage, and testing. Rao ensured to address the major glitches faced by the FRK manufacturers and millers.

The event saw the participation of over 150 stakeholders, including representatives from international organizations, State officials, senior FSSAI officials, and members from the food and agriculture sectors.