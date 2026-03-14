FSSAI Analyzed 3,347 Food Samples in Telangana; 1 License Cancelled

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has analyzed 3,347 food samples in Telangana in 2024-25. Of them, a penalty was imposed on 125 hoteliers and the license of one has been cancelled.

In 2023-24, the FSSAI analyzed 6,156 samples and a penalty was imposed on 425 eateries and the licenses of half a dozen eateries were cancelled. In 2022-23, it analyzed 4,809 samples while penalty was imposed on 315 eateries and the licenses of nine eateries were cancelled.

The FSSAI is mandated to lay down science based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption. The implementation and enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act-2006 is a shared responsibility between the Central and State governments.

Towards this, surveillance, monitoring, inspection and random sampling of various food products, including the Total Polar Compounds (TPC) of the cooking oils, are conducted to check compliance with the quality and safety parameters and other requirements as laid down under Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, rules and regulations.

The FSSAI has launched the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative, to enable collection and conversion of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) into biodiesel and soap. It mandates Food Business operators (FBO) to maintain record of UCO disposal if edible oil consumption for frying is more than 50 liters per day.

Till now, 53 Non Food Production Units for collection of UCO from FBOs have been enrolled. For an effective implementation of UCO disposal guidelines, there is a provision for inspections of food businesses for effective disposal of UCO and Non Food Productions (NFP) units, and their Aggregators.

For compliance with the set standards, limits, and other statutory requirements under the Act and Food Safety and Standards Regulations, the FSSAI, through its four regional offices and State and Union Territory food safety authorities, conducts surveillance, inspections, sampling, and enforcement activities in the country.

If any deviations from the standards or violations to the FSSR are observed, the defaulting food business operators (FBOs) including food service establishments have been subjected to regulatory actions, including punitive measures, as stipulated under the FSS Act-2006 and rules and regulations.