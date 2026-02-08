FSL Fire: Critical Evidence Safe, Only Computer Lab Damaged, Says DGP

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police B, Shivadhar Reddy, in a press release issued late on Saturday night, said that most of the case property and material stored in the fire-hit Forensic Science Laboratory building were intact. He said a police investigation had started into the fire and cautioned against “unverified and unsubstantiated claims” being made on social media with regard to the incident.

He said the fire broke out at 10.08 am in one of the rooms on the first floor of the building and was noticed by an employee who alerted the other staff members as well as the inspector of police working at the FSL. He also used the fire extinguisher available in the room to try to douse the fire.

“The smoke alarm system installed on the 1st floor also gave a warning sound. The fire department was immediately informed, and the fire tenders reached TGFSL within minutes and the fire was completely brought under control by 1.30 pm,” the DGP said.

Shivadhar Reddy stated that the fire had resulted in some damage to the computer forensics lab, the training hall and certain other facilities on the first floor of the building. He confirmed there were no casualties.

“A complaint has been lodged with the local police for taking up immediate investigation into the incident. Damage caused by this incident is being assessed. However, most of the case property and FSL material is intact,” the DGP said.

“Unverified and unsubstantiated claims regarding the cause of fire and extent of loss are being made in certain sections of the media,” Shivadhar Reddy said and urged the people to not believe the rumours. “It is urged that due restraint may be exercised and unverified and unsubstantiated claims may be avoided,” he added.