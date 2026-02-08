FSL Director Rubbishes Rumours After Fire at Nampally Forensic Lab

Hyderabad: Following a fire accident at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Nampally, FSL Director Shikha Goyal on Saturday dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that crucial evidence in major cases was destroyed.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, she said the fire broke out at around 10:08 am on Saturday and was completely brought under control by the fire department by 1:30 pm. The blaze affected parts of the FSL laboratory, training hall, library and the HRD room.

Shikha Goyal stated that a formal complaint has been lodged with the police and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Officials are currently assessing the extent of damage, and further details will be shared once clarity emerges.

Refuting rumours, she said false propaganda is being spread claiming that evidence related to two key cases was destroyed in the fire. She clarified that materials connected to those cases had already been submitted to the courts earlier. She also termed as baseless the claims regarding the destruction of evidence linked to a 2015 ACB case and a case registered at Panjagutta Police Station, stating that evidence in both matters had already been handed over to the judiciary.

She added that out of 136 pieces of evidence collected up to 2024, all except seven had already been submitted to courts. Assuring the public, she said the FSL securely maintains all evidence and equipment, and in case of any loss, the department’s team is capable of restoring the information.