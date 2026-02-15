Fruit, Flower Prices Soar As Devotees Shop For Mahashivaratri

HYDERABAD: Flower and fruit markets across Hyderabad were packed on Saturday evening as residents prepared for Mahashivaratri, leading to heavy rush and busy scenes throughout the day.

At Mozamjahi Market, one of the city’s oldest, traders reported brisk business from morning. Stalls were stacked with jasmine, marigold and roses, while fruit vendors displayed bananas, coconuts and apples in bulk. Many customers said they preferred shopping early to avoid last‑minute crowds.

Prices saw a slight increase due to demand. Jasmine and marigold were sold at ₹70 per kilogram, while bananas and coconuts also rose mildly.

Gaddiannaram Market witnessed similar scenes, with retailers purchasing fruits in bulk as lorries brought in fresh stock through the day. Police managed traffic near both markets as vehicles lined up along the roads.