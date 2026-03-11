Front Asks Govt to Honour Minority Sub-Plan Poll Promise

Hyderabad: The SC, ST, BC and Muslim Front on Wednesday urged minority welfare minister Md Azharuddin to implement the minority sub-plan promised by the Congress during the elections.

A delegation led by Front chairman M. Sanaullah Khan met the minister at the Secretariat and submitted a memorandum seeking implementation of the proposed minority sub-plan.

The delegation congratulated the Congress government on completing over two years in office but said the promise made to the Muslim community regarding the minority sub-plan, on the lines of the special component plan for Scheduled Castes and the tribal sub-plan, had not yet been fulfilled.

They said that despite claims about improving the socio-economic condition of Muslims, several welfare measures remained largely on paper. Referring to the findings of the Sachar Committee, the delegation said the Muslim community continued to face backwardness in several sectors.

The delegation said earlier approaches such as area-based development and target-based schemes had not produced the expected results due to societal and administrative challenges.

They urged the government to introduce a dedicated minority sub-plan to ensure a fair share for minorities in beneficiary-oriented schemes as well as infrastructure projects such as health, roads and irrigation. The Front expressed hope that the state government would take steps to implement the minority sub-plan for the welfare and development of minority communities.