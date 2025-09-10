From Rotten Fruits to Pest Infestation: Absolute Barbeque Outlets Under Food Safety Scanner

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Food Safety Task Force and Food Safety Officers (FSOs) inspected 10 outlets of the popular restaurant chain Absolute Barbeque across Hyderabad on Monday following a complaint to the Commissioner of Food Safety.

The inspections were carried out at outlets in AS Rao Nagar, Kompally, Medipally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Gachibowli, Inorbit Mall, Miyapur, Vanasthalipuram, and Secunderabad.

Officials reported widespread violations, including dirty utensils, unhygienic flooring and wash areas, fridges that had not been cleaned or defrosted, and degenerated chopping boards. Severe pest infestations were detected, with cockroaches and houseflies at the Banjara Hills and Gachibowli outlets.

At the Medipally outlet, expired food items were found, while the Inorbit branch stored rotten fruits with fungal growth. In AS Rao Nagar, beetle-infested flour was seized. Storage practices across multiple branches were flagged, with food stored directly on the floor, alongside rat pads, and even amid rat feces and rusty racks.



