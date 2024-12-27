From criticism to reverence: Leaders who mocked Manmohan Singh now laud his legacy posthumously

Hyderabad: When Manmohan Singh was alive, leaders like N. Chandrababu Naidu and K.T. Rama Rao didn't hold back their criticism, mocking him for what they perceived as his government's failures. Now, post his demise, these very leaders are singing praises to his legacy.

K.T. Rama Rao, a vocal critic of the Congress party, had labelled Manmohan Singh's tenure as one of "policy paralysis" and rampant corruption:

By the end of Manmohan Singh's term, accused of "policy paralysis" and corruption, the vacancy rate had only slightly decreased to 11%.

Contrast this with the "Acche Din" era under Modi, where the vacancy rate allegedly jumped to 25% - yet, the narrative pushed is 'SAB CHANGASI'.

Rama Rao's recent post on X stands in stark contrast to his earlier criticisms:

"A silent architect of modern India, a visionary, a true intellectual, and a gracious human being! History will indeed be kinder and grateful to you. My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh ji. His legacy will continue to inspire many generations to come. Rest in peace, Sir."

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who once derided Manmohan Singh as an "Accidental PM" and implied he was a puppet operated by Sonia Gandhi, now offers a very different narrative:

"Accidental PM" by Sanjaya Baru tends to charge that PM is Robot operated by Sonia. Not surprised though!

However, Naidu's recent tribute on X paints a much more respectful and laudatory picture:

"Deeply saddened by former Prime Minister and renowned economist, Shri Manmohan Singh Ji’s demise. An intellectual statesman, Dr Singh embodied humility, wisdom, and integrity. From his economic reforms in 1991 as Finance Minister to his leadership as Prime Minister, he served the nation tirelessly and uplifted millions. His passing is a great loss to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and admirers."



