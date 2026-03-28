From Brew To Food: Mahua Drives Tribal Empowerment

ADILABAD: Mahua flowers, popularly known as Ippa Puvvu, are highly nutritious. Traditionally, Adivasis extracted liquor (Ippa Sara) from these flowers for personal consumption, but now they primarily use it for Naivedyam in rituals to their traditional deities. Over time, many Adivasi communities have reduced liquor preparation and instead consume commercially available alcohol or illicit liquor (Gudumba).

During the Covid pandemic, Mahua flowers played a crucial role in sustaining Adivasi communities, as they were consumed in various forms amid ration shortages.

The excise department has imposed restrictions on storing Mahua flowers in large quantities and has taken strict action against the manufacture of illicit liquor.

Mahua laddus from Adilabad have gained popularity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciating Adivasi women for preparing them.

Kumram Bagu Bai, president of the Adivasi Bheem Bai Sahakara Sangam in Utnoor, said that liquor production from Mahua harms Adivasi families. She advocated promoting food products made from Mahua instead, stating that liquor consumption negatively impacts community well-being. She noted that many Adivasi men have become addicted to Gudumba, leading to health issues and family distress.

She added that Mahua laddus have become a source of empowerment for Adivasi women, with strong sales at Shilparamam in Hyderabad. The tribal welfare department has also distributed Mahua laddus to anaemic pregnant women through anganwadis as part of a pilot project, which has shown improvement in haemoglobin levels.

Mahua laddus, made with jaggery, sesame, cashew nuts and cardamom, are now a popular nutritious food in Telangana. Traditionally, Adivasis also used Mahua in rotis, kudumulu and ambali.

Adivasis regard the Mahua tree as sacred and do not cut it, preserving it in forests and agricultural lands. However, there is ongoing debate within the community over the production of Ippa Sara. Some leaders warn that expanding its manufacture could encourage alcohol abuse and benefit non-tribal traders, while others argue that regulated production by the government could ensure quality and provide livelihood support.

Kodapa Sone Rao, state president of Adima Girijana Kolam Seva Sangam, said Mahua-based products have health benefits and suggested the government procure Mahua from Adivasis at fair prices to support their livelihoods. He added that properly prepared Ippa Sara is considered beneficial in traditional practices.

Overall, Mahua continues to hold cultural, nutritional and economic significance for Adivasi communities, even as debates continue over its use.