From Bond to Duty: Journey of a Canine

Hyderabad: When a tall, healthy man was found dead by his neighbours at Langar Houz in 2024, it was not a constable, or a detective who tracked down the murderer, who was his wife. It was Tara, a Belgian Malinois from the City Security Wing (CSW) – who paused, wagged her tail, and sat down. She did not need a CCTV camera, or high-level DNA technology; but just a broken bit of a glass bangle and a small piece of wood forgetfully left behind.

She walked firmly, while sniffing, and directly stopped near the prime suspect – the wife. According to a constable at the CSW, Dasari Sai Akhil, the wife had herself lodged a complaint with the police to make sure nobody ever suspects her for the murder.

For Tara’s trainer, constable D. Neeraj Kumar, it was a deeply emotional moment. “She was always meant for this. So sharp, she was able to grasp the entire course within a month after the bonding period ended.”

Tara was trained at IITA Moinabad, a dog training facility where many like her learn to sniff out crime. From cracking cases of narcotics and explosives to tracing the right assailant in a huge crowd, these canines have made speedy investigation an integral part of successful crime detection.

After being trained at IITA for nine months, these canines set off for police units in different states, while some stayed with the City Security Wing (CSW). The CSW is currently home to 34 canines.

“While a Belgian Malinois specialises in detecting cases of assaults, labradors are more about tracing out narcotic substances. The way to its heart is to feed it; labradors love food. Golden retrievers are sharp, but hate to be scolded,” constable Akhil said.

Excellent at catching up on human fragrance, a Belgian malinois can be made to work only after making it tired. “Before we take them for detection, we make them exercise as much as possible, to make them tired and listen to us. They are agile, but very stubborn,” Akhil said.

But behind every excellent patroller as a German Shepherd, or a cocker spaniel known for easily navigating into smaller spaces to detect explosives, is a trainer who thinks of them as more than a pet.

With ‘dog lover’ being the qualifying ground for becoming a trainer, one has to have a commanding voice, ensuring it does not make the dog sense aggression.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, CSW DCP P. Giriraj said, “For the first two months, the trainer and the dog are given a separate room, where they sleep and eat together, and the handler takes care of it like a baby. They take it out for playing too.”

While these canines are trained to serve every day, they are born to bond.

Leo, a labrador, and his handler, Armani Ajay, have shared a bond of six years. “It took me a lot of effort to shape him, but his first assignment, which was to sniff and check if there was a narcotic substance, made me proud. Nothing found, but his performance, top-notch. But he hates to be beaten and loves a change in taste. I give him a chocolate every 10 days to keep him focused,” Ajay said.

Brutus, a German Shepherd, in the opinion of his handler Ram Reddy, is sharp and obedient. During a mock explosive and agility set up arranged during Deccan Chronicle’s visit, Brutus found ganja hidden in the rear tyre of a four-wheeler within two minutes.

“It’s not just about training, it is about the memories we made for almost five years. Like a father and a son. I brought him when he was five months old, now he can travel up to 10 kilometres to trace the suspect or the substance.”

But not every story has a happy ending. One former trainer at the CSW stopped training dogs altogether after he lost his dog last year. His first trainee was declared unfit and was later adopted by him. However, after the second one died due to a blood clot in the brain, they stepped away. “We might see them as a trainee, but they see us like family. When I lost her last year, it felt like losing a part of myself,” the former trainer said.