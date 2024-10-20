Frisking Will Be Done at Group-I Centres

Hyderabad:Director General of Police Dr Jitender on Saturday said the police's arrangements for Group-I examination to be held across the state on Monday will include frisking of all persons entering the exam halls.

Speaking to the media, the DGP said, "If anyone violates the law, the police would take action following the court orders."



Responding to the phone tapping case under the BRS regime, the DGP said the investigation is going on.



In the case of desecration of the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad (October 14), Jitender said Hyderabad police have registered cases and taken action by nabbing the miscreant.



The DGP also said that there is no Maoist movement in Telangana, but the banned Maoist cadre was trying to enter Telangana from Chhattisgarh and the police forces were as of now able to stop them.



Jitender elaborated on the Police Commemoration Day to be observed on October 21.



"The Telangana State Police will join the nation in observing Police Commemoration Day. This day is dedicated to paying tribute to the brave police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation and protecting its people," he said.



The commemoration period in Telangana would be observed from October 21 to October 31. It will culminate on National Unity Day which is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A variety of programmes will be conducted across the state to honour these martyrs.



The key events are booklets honouring martyrs, hoardings, banners, and posters to be erected, open houses in which schools, colleges, youth clubs, and citizen groups will be invited to visit police stations to interact with officers.