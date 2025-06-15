Fresh Trouble For Kalpika

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime Police has filed a new case against actress Kalpika Ganesh for alleged defamation and spreading of objectionable content on social media. This case comes four days after Gachibowli Police registered a separate case against her over last month's altercation at Prism Pub.

On June 13, Kirthana Sunil, a resident of MLA/MP Colony in Jubilee Hills, lodged a police complaint alleging Kalpika posted abusive content against her on social media. Kalpika allegedly circulated the same among the complainant's friends. Kirthana is the sister of Praneeth Parepalli, who is one of the owners of Prism Pub, Cybercrime Police said.

Kalpika posted the "abusive" content with screenshots and pictures, as per the complaint.

Kirthana further alleged Kalpika was sending abusive content on her sister-in-law Kirthi Parepalli's account.

Based on the complaint, police registered cases under section 67 of IT Act, and sections 79 and 356 of the BNS against Kalpika and took up investigation. Kalpika is likely to be called for questioning.Last month, Kalpika was seen in a heated argument with the staff of Prism Pub over bill payment and permission to cut a birthday that was brought from outside. The pub's management had lodged a police complaint on the incident. A related case was filed against the actress on June 10